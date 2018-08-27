Fire At Veterinary Clinic Confined to Porch But Caused Costly Damage

The Fire Marshal has been called in to take a closer look at a porch fire in Essa Township.

The blaze happened at a veterinary clinic on 9th Line just off the 25th Sideroad around breakfast time Sunday.

Essa Fire Chief Cynthia Ross Tustin tells us the fire was on the front porch only but did upwards of 45 thousand in damage.

No injuries were reported, the chief says even the animals are fine.

Ross Tustin couldn’t confirm the cause, whether or not it was suspicious, but adds the Fire Marshal should be able to resolve that shortly.