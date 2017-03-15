Listen Live

Fire Destroys Gravenhurst Home

Both Occupants Get Out Uninjured

By News

Two in Gravenhurst are in need of a roof over their heads after a fire destroyed their home. Just after 3:00 this morning, Gravenhurst Fire crews rushed out to Sparrow Lake Roud D, arriving to find a fast moving fire driven by brisk winds. The two adults who lived there had already gotten out safely, while fire crews battled the flame and sub zero temperatures. The home was a loss, damage estimated at $400,000. No injuries reported, and while the cause hasn’t been determined, the fire isn’t considered suspicious.

Related posts

Deceased Teen Found At Bradford Construction Site

Sprinkler Makes Short Work of Delivery Depot Fire

Barrie Police Had a Ways To Go To Make a Drug Dealing Arrest

High Heels On Hot Seat In BC

Goodyear Blimps Deflated

Don’t Let It Be The ‘Ash’ Fault

UPDATE: Barrie Police Investigating Homicide In North End

“Taking Steps” To Improve Air Miles Reward Program

Premier In Barrie to Defend Hydro Plan