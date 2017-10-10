Fire Prevention Week – Every Second Counts
Tips and advice from local fire services
TUESDAY
If a fire erupts in your house will you be able to get out? Do you have two possible ways of getting out, in case one is blocked? You should, says Oro-Medonte’s Fire Prevention Officer John Wigle. And make sure those routes are clear…
The other thing you need, says Wigle, is a meeting place…
The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is Every Second Counts.
Listen below for more tips and advice from John Wigle…
Check back for more tips and advice from other local Fire Chiefs and Fire Prevention Officers.
Below is a list of Fire Prevention Week Activities in Barrie:
|Movie Night at Galaxy Cinema South
Sunday October 10, 6:30 – 8:30pm
It is important to know 2 ways out no matter where you are! Barrie firefighters will take you through a brief fire safety presentation before your movie and will hand out copies of the fire safety movie No Time To Spare.
|
|TVO Kids Push 2 Buttons Campaign!
October 10–22
BFES, the Office of the Fire Marshal and TVOKids are teaming up to encourage everyone to test their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Kids can visit www.tvokids.com to enter the number of alarms they’ve tested and print a special certificate.
|Home Escape Night Neighbourhood Party
Wednesday October 11, 6–8pm
Timberwalk Condo Complex, 1 Saw Mill Road
Fire trucks will tour the street with lights and sirens blazing. Once you hear the sirens, families are encouraged to practice their home escape plan and join BFES in the community room. There will be free pizza from Domino’s, fire truck tours, fire safety activities and, of course, Sparky!
|Domino’s Pizza Partnership
Thursday October 12, 6–8pm
Dinner is on us – if your alarms are working! BFES has partnered with Domino’s Pizza to deliver pizza and make sure residents have functioning smoke and CO alarms. If the alarms are present and working, the pizza is FREE!
|Fire Drill Friday Day
All Day October 13, City-Wide
All residents, businesses and community organizations are encouraged to practice their fire drill, take a photo and tag Barrie Fire on social media with the hashtag #FireDrillFriday. All participants will be entered to win a pizza lunch for up to 40 people.Facebook: Barrie Fire And Emergency ServiceTwitter: @Barrie_Fire
|
|The Great Escape at Home Depot
Saturday October 14, 9am–12pm
10 Barrie View Drive
Come tour the Home Depot home maze and experience what it is like to have a fire in your home. Realize why it is so important to have an escape plan and two ways out.
|
|Fire Station Headquarters Open House
Sunday October 15, 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Fire Station 1, 155 Dunlop St W
Enjoy a pancake breakfast cooked up by the firefighters and the Butcher Shop (served until 12 pm noon). Tour the station, check out the fire trucks, meet firefighters and get answers to all your fire safety questions.