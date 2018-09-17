Fire Tornado Tests Forest Firefighters In British Columbia
Ripped hose from their arms
As if raging forest fires aren’t enough.
Firefighters in British Columbia had to deal with a fire tornado that took ownership of their hose.
View this post on Instagram
Fire tornado destroyed our line. It threw burning logs across our guard for 45 minutes and pulled our hose 100 plus ft in the air before melting it. That’s definitely a first. #firenado #startthepump #wildfire Note: It got over 200ft tall but the smoke was too think to see it clearly on video. Sorry for the profanity.