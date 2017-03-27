Listen Live

Firearms Injure A Child Or Youth Almost Every Day In Ontario – Study

Refugee children at higher risk

By News

One child a day in Ontario is being hurt or killed by gunfire. A study published in today’s Canadian Medical Association Journal analyzed hospital records and found an average 355 incidents a year involving children and youth – a quarter of which are fatal. Seventy-five per cent of the injuries are accidental, 25 per cent intentional. Refugee children and youth 1.4 times more likely to be shot than Canadian-born residents of the same age. Click here for the complete study.

Related posts

Bradford Man Loses Over Three Grand in Gift Cards to CRA Scam

No One Hurt In Fire That Destroyed Tiny Home

YMCA Wants To Expand, Include Housing, In Barrie

Three Company Credit Cards Swiped Ahead of Barrie Shopping Spree

Pot Could Be Legal By Canada Day 2018

Earth Hour Savings

Call For Mandatory Use Of Flotation Suits For Sledders On Ice

Disney CEO Drops Huge Details Surrounding Upcoming Han Solo Movie And ‘The Last Jedi’

Natural Gas Rates Rising Next Month