Listen Live

Firefighters Warn On Phone Scam

Don't be duped

By News

Don’t get caught in this scam.

Barrie Fire and Emergency Service alerting us to someone calling around claiming to be from the fire department collecting donations for muscular dystrophy.

Firefighters do not ask for donations in this manner. They DO hold an annual boot drive to collect donations. It was early this month and brought in more than $120,000.

banner image – Alan Levine via Flickr

Related posts

Mercury Rising – City of Barrie Wants Yours

More Than 200 Speeding Tickets Issued During Week-Long Traffic Safety Campaign

Summer Solstice 2018 in Pictures

Water Supply Could Have Been Tainted By Drug User, Says Cops

Kids’ Physical Inactivity Affecting Their Brains

The Rap Sheet

New Bradford Fire Hall Will Be A Short Jaunt From The Old One

Fatal Collision In Huntsville

OPP Dedicate Another Bridge To A Fallen Officer