First Confirmed Case of West Nile this Summer

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirms mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile virus

By News

A first positive test of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Simcoe, Muskoka. Health officials say the positive result came from a mosquito pool they tested in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

What are the Signs?

Not everyone who gets bitten by an infected mosquito will get the virus. Symptoms of West Nile virus really depend on the person who becomes infected. Kids with normal immune systems, usually get just a mild “flu-like” illness. Symptoms include fever, headache, neck and back stiffness, muscle ache, tiredness, joint pain, swollen glands, rash. In the most extreme cases, West Nile virus can cause a condition called encephalitis, which is irritation and swelling of the brain.

How to Protect Against WNV

  • Use approved mosquito repellent.
  • Wearing light-coloured clothing and covering up in areas where mosquitoes are active
  • Staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially at dusk and dawn
  • Reducing mosquito breeding sites by removing standing water around your house or cottage.

