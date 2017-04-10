First Day On The Job Also The Last Day On the Job
New Fast Food Employee Accused of Taking A Swing At Boss On First Day
Here’s someone who doesn’t like being told what to do. Barrie Police got the call Saturday to a local fast food joint with reports of an altercation between employee and manager. It was the employee’s first day and the manager apparently corrected the guy during his training and was punched in the face for his troubles. The employee’s first day on the job allegedly ended when he fled from the scene of the crime, later turning himself over to the law.