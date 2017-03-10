First Ever Theatre Just for Kids. With a Playground, bean bag seats and more….

Two movie theatres in Southern California will feature slides, a play area with climbing structures, stationary pogo stick-like toys, a merry-go-round spinning thing, bean bag seats and lounge chairs up front.

These theatres are being dubbed the first ever dedicated children’s theatre auditoriums in the US….

I know what you’re thinking fellow moms… What, kids running around in the dark on a play structor? Hell NO!!! But Wait!

They’ll only show kid-friendly movies, so don’t expect to plunk the little ones on the slide and enjoy Get Out.

No sliding and playing will be allowed during the movie. Instead, kids have 20 minutes before start time to run around and play. Once the movie starts, they need to sit down and pay attention or at least be quiet — and that includes adults.

The company who is offering this new entertainment facility is

cinepolisusa… These guys offer up high end Movie watching with leather recliners and gourmet dinning….

Here’s more!