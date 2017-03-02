Listen Live

First Promo Photo For Dirty Dancing Remake Released

Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes Will Play Johnny And Baby

By Kool Celebrities

For some unknown reason, ABC is remaking Dirty Dancing, with Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes taking on the iconic roles of Baby Houseman and Johnny Castle.

I’ll be honest – I am an enormous fan of the original movie. It came out when I was really little, but the teenage girls who babysat me played it over and over, and the music brings me right back to childhood. As an adult I grew to have a deeper appreciation for the film…and also Patrick Swayze’s incredible 80’s handsomness. I do not understand WHY someone would think there is a need to remake a film that is practically perfect…but I will try to keep an open mind.

The first promo shot was released for the upcoming movie, and in it Breslin and Prattes recreate the epic final dance scene where the Jennifer Warnes and Bill Medley’s 1987 hit “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life.”

Not bad, but let’s be real, nothing can compare to the original.

(Main image courtesy of ABC)

