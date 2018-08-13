If you’ve never rode on a school bus before this is your introduction.

The Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium (SCSTC) is holding a First Rider Program throughout the month of August.

There’s no registration required for the Free 1 hour event. Students attending school in Simcoe County are invited to attend any of the sessions.

The 2018 First Rider Program dates and session start times

Tuesday 14th – Stayner Stayner Collegiate Institute 6:00pm

Wednesday 15th – Alliston Union Public School 6:00pm

Thursday 16th – Our Lady of Grace Catholic School (Angus) 6:00pm

Monday 20th – Goodfellow Public School (Innisfil) 9:00am/10:00am

Tuesday 21st – St. Mary’s Catholic School (Collingwood)

Wednesday 22nd – Midland Huron Park Public School (Midland) 9:00am/10:00am

Wednesday 22nd – Sister Catherine Donnelly Catholic School (Barrie) 6:00pm

Thursday 23rd – Fieldcrest Elementary School (Bradford) 9:00am/10:00am

Thursday 23rd – Orchard Park Public School (Orillia) 6:00pm

Friday 24th – St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School (Barrie) 9:00am/10:00am

Saturday 25th – Trillium Woods Elementary School (Barrie) 9:00am/10:00am

Saturday 25th – Huronia Centenial Elementary School (Elmvale) 9:00am/10:00am

Saturday 25th – Tottenham Public School 9:00am/10:00am

Monday 27th – Admiral Collingwood Elementary School 9:00am/10:00am

Tuesday 28th – Monsignor Castex Catholic School (Midland) 6:00pm

Wednesday 29th – Monsignor Lee Catholic School (Orillia) 9:00am/10:00am

Wednesday 29th – Terry Fox Elementary School (Barrie) 6:00pm

Thursday 30th – Holy Cross Catholic School (Innisfil) 6:00pm

Friday 31st – Holy Family Catholic School (Alliston) 9:00am/10:00am