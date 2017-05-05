First Will & Grace Poster Hits The Internet

It’s official! The Will & Grace revival will hit TV screens this fall. Megan Mullaly shared a poster to her twitter with the caption “here we go again, honey”. Perfect.

NBC originally called for 10 episodes, but upped it to 12 last month. The series will reunite stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally, as well as original series creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick.