Time has rolled out their brand new project, ‘Firsts: Women Who Are Changing The World’, and the list is jam packed with female powerhouses.

The project features Ellen DeGeneres, Hilary Clinton, Selena Gomez, Oprah just to name a few.

TIME described the project as this:

What a jagged image we use for women who achieve greatly, defining accomplishment in terms of the barrier rather than the triumph. There she is up where the air is thin, where men still outnumber women, but where the altitude is awesome. Our goal with Firsts is for every woman and girl to find someone whose presence in the highest reaches of success says to her that it is safe to climb, come on up, the view is spectacular.

The women featured spoke openly and candidly about their ups and downs to get to where they are.