Five Homes Destroyed At Bradford Development

Firefighters from several departments chipped in early this morning when fire broke out in five under-construction homes on Line 6 of Bradford. Flames erupted just before 5am and brought under control by 7am. All of the structures were at the framing stage and had propane heaters running within – a common practice in cold weather. No one was hurt but several nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. The Fire Marshal will be investigating.

image : South Simcoe Police via Twitter