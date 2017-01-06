Five Things You Need To Know

Five Homes Destroyed At Bradford Development

Click here for more on this story

image: South Simcoe Police via Twitter

Give Peanut To Babies Early – New Advice From Allergy Experts In US

Click here for the details

Trash Collectors Still Catching Up In The County

Click here for weekend pick-up schedule

image: 107.5 Kool Fm News

Teen Attacked With Knife in Downtown Barrie

Click here for more on this story including suspect descriptions

Walmart To Lift Ban On Visa After Settling Of Fee Dispute

Click here to learn more