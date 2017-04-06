Float on the backside of Kim K this summer!

Last year’s float craze went to the pizza slice and donut float…

NEW for 2017, The Kimoji Butt Pool Float!

The float itself appears to be a – literally – inflated version of Kim’s butt emoji, which features a cartoon version of her rear in a black thong.

The Kimoji Butt Pool Float is currently available on the site for pre-order, to be delivered in June, and costs $98 each.

Kim’s site