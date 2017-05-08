Listen Live

Floods, Tornadoes, Chemical Spills – Are You Prepared?

It's Emergency Preparedness Week

By News

MONDAY

Some county residents had to deal with flooding at the weekend, there was a major house fire in Bradford, tornado season is upon us.
Will you be ready if there’s an emergency?

It is Emergency Preparedness Week, and as we do every year, we’ll pass along advice – daily – from the people enlisted to help keep us safe. And we’ll tell you how they prepare for an emergency. Simcoe County’s Manager of 911 and Emergency Services says there’s more going on than meets the eye…

Barrie’s Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Weber says planning for an emergency never ends…

Clark believes people are more aware they need to be prepared – that’s half the battle – but adds more work needs to be done. Our Emergency Preparedness Week coverage continues tomorrow.

More with Cathy Clark and Jeff Weber on how emergency service partners work together to ensure everyone’s safety…

