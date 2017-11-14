Foods That Can Help You Get A Good Night’s Sleep

So many of us have trouble sleeping at night. Whether you’re trying to fall asleep or stay asleep; we understand the struggle.

According to the National Geographic Food people, there are foods we can eat before bed that will help us get a good night’s sleep…

We need to eat foods containing tryptophan. It’s commonly found in high protein products like Milk, meat, eggs, fish, and veggies…

You want amino acids from certain foods that release a sleep-inducing hormone- melatonin, according to experts.

Here are a few foods to try before bed.

Marmite:

There’s a lot of Magnesium in this spread (if you can stomach it)

Turkey:

Full of Tryptophan

Bananas

Rich in magnesium and other muscle relaxants

Almonds and Oats are another options