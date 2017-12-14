Footed PJ’s Are All The Rage This Winter!

There’s nothing better than putting on your comfy fleecy pants, and curling up with a blanket and watching a movie.

If you’re like, me, you wrap your feet up in the blanket because your feet are always cold. The solution, Fleece footed pants; boom!

You can buy adult onesies but after your second cup of whatever; you have to pee.

These new convertible footsie sweatpants are here to keep your feet warm and allow you to hit the can whenever you need too without a struggle…Also, you can take remove the feet if your feet get too hot!

Feejays can also be combined with your ugly Christmas sweater so you can pull off the perfect Christmas outfit while being totally comfortable!

These footies pants come in lots of different colours and trendy prints! They are $40 and are available for men, women, and kids sizes. ($30 for kids)

Buy your pair here!