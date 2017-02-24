Listen Live

Footprints in the Snow Lead to Food Fraud Charges

Police Followed Trail To Suspects' Door

By News

Nothing like leaving a few bread crumbs in the snow, especially when you’re wanted by the law. Midland Police Service say a pair skipped out on an almost $150 bill at a south end restaurant early last month, but left fresh footprints in the snow for police to follow… all the way to their house. When police went knocking shortly after the alleged dine and dash, there was no answer, but police kept checking back periodically, and say today two people, a 34-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, face Food Fraud charges.

