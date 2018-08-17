For sale vehicle replaced with stolen one in Bradford

Imagine trying to sell your vehicle online and then finding out your car is taken and replaced by a stolen one.

That’s what happened to a Bradford man; He called police Tuesday night and reports a prospective buyer took his vehicle on a test drive and didn’t return.

Police checks revealed the vehicle that was left behind by the suspect had been stolen in Toronto.

The suspect is described as…

West Indian

Clean cut in his 20’s

5’10” with a stocky build

He was wearing a black hat, blue t-shirt with a white, long-sleeved shirt underneath, blue Adidas pants and black shoes.

The stolen vehicle from the Bradford man is a white, 2009 Infiniti G35.