For sale vehicle replaced with stolen one in Bradford
The call came in Tuesday night after a prospective buyer took a vehicle on a test drive and didn't return
Imagine trying to sell your vehicle online and then finding out your car is taken and replaced by a stolen one.
That’s what happened to a Bradford man; He called police Tuesday night and reports a prospective buyer took his vehicle on a test drive and didn’t return.
Police checks revealed the vehicle that was left behind by the suspect had been stolen in Toronto.
The suspect is described as…
- West Indian
- Clean cut in his 20’s
- 5’10” with a stocky build
- He was wearing a black hat, blue t-shirt with a white, long-sleeved shirt underneath, blue Adidas pants and black shoes.
The stolen vehicle from the Bradford man is a white, 2009 Infiniti G35.