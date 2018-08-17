Listen Live

For sale vehicle replaced with stolen one in Bradford

The call came in Tuesday night after a prospective buyer took a vehicle on a test drive and didn't return

Imagine trying to sell your vehicle online and then finding out your car is taken and replaced by a stolen one.

That’s what happened to a Bradford man; He called police Tuesday night and reports a prospective buyer took his vehicle on a test drive and didn’t return.

Police checks revealed the vehicle that was left behind by the suspect had been stolen in Toronto.

The suspect is described as…

  • West Indian
  • Clean cut in his 20’s
  • 5’10” with a stocky build
  • He was wearing a black hat, blue t-shirt with a white, long-sleeved shirt underneath, blue Adidas pants and black shoes.

The stolen vehicle from the Bradford man is a white, 2009 Infiniti G35.

