For The Introvert On Your Christmas List!

For those in your life that make things awkward!

By Kool Mornings

If you are an Introvert or know one that is- these are the perfect gifts to get this holiday season…The Introvert- the one who likes space, doesn’t really like people and would much rather be alone than with others… As the introvert is usually quiet- it may be hard to decide what to buy them for Christmas… Here are some ideas for you!

“It’s Way Too Peopley Outside” Wine Glass- available through Walmart

If you’re a self-proclaimed crazy cat lady, than this shirts for you! Buy it

Here’s a fun sweater!  “Anti-social Butterfly”- This is a perfect item to wear during the winter months when you tend to hide inside anyways…

 

Or what about this mug?

 

If you need something a little more blunt… How about this “Its a beautiful Day to leave me alone” Shirt?

 

Here’s more

