For the pasta lover in your life!

Why not gift your carb-loving friend or family member with pasta-themed jewellery!

Delicacies Jewelry has teamed up with Barilla Pasta to release a line of necklaces inspired by your favourite Pasta shapes.

It’s not like the macaroni necklaces we all made in school- these ones are made of sterling silver!

The Jewelry is named “Al Dente,” and features items of all our favourite pasta shapes. The necklaces are about $85!

For every purchase of a “Al Dente” necklace, Barilla will donate 20 meals to help feed the hungry. Charities include, The Food Bank of New York City, No ids Hungry and Share our Strength!