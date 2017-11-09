Forbes Has Released Its List of the Highest Paid TV Hosts!

Dr. Phil has beat Ellen this year for the top spot! What????

Forbes reports that Dr. Phil McGraw warned $79 million US between June 1st, 2016 to June 1st, 2017. Dr. Phil made all the cash from advertising revenue, product placement deals and the fact that he is the producer behind the popular show The Doctors. There was also speaking appearances and Endorsement deals too.

Ellen came in second this year with $77 million US!

Forbes’ list of the Top 10 TV Hosts

1 Dr Phil McGraw: $79 million

2 Ellen DeGeneres: $77 million

3 Ryan Seacrest: $58 million

4 Judy Sheindlin (Judge Judy): $47 million

5 Simon Cowell: $43.5 million

6 Steve Harvey: $42.5 million

7 Bill O’Reilly: $37 million

8 Sean Hannity: $36 million

9 Michael Strahan: $21.5 million

10 Heidi Klum: $21 million