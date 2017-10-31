Forbes has released its list of top earning dead celebrities
Worth more dead than alive!
Forbes has released its list of top earning dead celebrities and toping the list for the 5th straight year is Michael Jackson! Jackson brought in an estimated $75 million this year so far.
Golfer Arnold Palmer came in second earning about $40 thanks to sales of the AriZona lemonade and ice tea beverage made in his name and his clothing line… ‘
Peanuts’ creator Charles Schulz took third place on the list, with $38million.
Elvis comes in 4th this year with $27 million, Bob Marley is in 5th… Tom Petty is 6th and Prince comes in 7th this year….