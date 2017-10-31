Forbes has released its list of top earning dead celebrities and toping the list for the 5th straight year is Michael Jackson! Jackson brought in an estimated $75 million this year so far.

Golfer Arnold Palmer came in second earning about $40 thanks to sales of the AriZona lemonade and ice tea beverage made in his name and his clothing line… ‘

Peanuts’ creator Charles Schulz took third place on the list, with $38million.

Elvis comes in 4th this year with $27 million, Bob Marley is in 5th… Tom Petty is 6th and Prince comes in 7th this year….