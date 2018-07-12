Forbes Receives Backlash Over Kylie Jenner Cover

Kylie Jenner is featured on the August cover of Forbes magazine. It is a feature on “America’s Women Billionaires.” Kylie, at almost 21, has an estimated $900 million to her name, thanks largely to the success of her make-up line…

People are upset that the Magazine titled her as a Self-Made billionaire’…

Even Dictionary.com roasted the magazine for the title, Tweeting yesterday “Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided.

Once she crosses the $1 billion mark, she will dethrone Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest-ever self-made billionaire. Kylie is one of half a dozen women on the list because of make-up. Other celebrity women on the list include: Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Oprah and Shonda Rhimes.