Forbes Receives Backlash Over Kylie Jenner Cover
Kylie Jenner is featured on the August cover of Forbes magazine. It is a feature on “America’s Women Billionaires.” Kylie, at almost 21, has an estimated $900 million to her name, thanks largely to the success of her make-up line…
People are upset that the Magazine titled her as a Self-Made billionaire’…
Even Dictionary.com roasted the magazine for the title, Tweeting yesterday “Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided.
Once she crosses the $1 billion mark, she will dethrone Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest-ever self-made billionaire. Kylie is one of half a dozen women on the list because of make-up. Other celebrity women on the list include: Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Oprah and Shonda Rhimes.
Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV
— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 11, 2018