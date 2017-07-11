Former Councillor Steve Trotter Back At The Table

Experience was the name of the game in appointing a new councillor. Former (then) Ward 6 representative Steve Trotter was appointed to the office of Ward 6 Councillor, and was sworn in immediately following presentations by 31 applicants at Barrie City Hall Monday night. It took councillors two rounds of balloted vote to appoint Trotter to the seat. Two names remained after the first round of voting, that of Trotter and another former councilmember. Lynn Strachan received 4 votes to Trotter’s five. Trotter says his path now is clear.

Trotter served as councillor of what was Ward 6 at the time, now Ward 7 thanks to some boundary rejigging since his stint in office from 1994 to 2006, ousted by John Brassard. There would have been thirty-two competitors, one dropped out before last evening’s meeting. City Hall opted to fill the vacant Ward 6 seat via an appointment process after playing with the idea of a by-election, after former council member Michael Prowse stepped down to take on Barrie’s CAO role.