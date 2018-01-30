Former ‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling Dead Of Suspected Suicide

According to The Hollywood Reporter and TMZ, former Glee star Mark Salling has died of a suspected suicide at the age of 35.

Salling plead guilty to possession of child pornography late last year, and was going to be sentenced on March 7th. The deal he struck would have seen him serve 4-7 years in prison, and he would have had to register as a sex offender.

While TMZ did report that Salling died of suicice, The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office could not confirm the death because the next of kin has not yet been notified. L.A. police referred all questions to the coroner’s office.