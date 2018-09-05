Former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Lands Major Nike Deal

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has faced a lot of backlash and support over the last couple of years. Now people are paying attention after it was revealed that Kaepernick is a part of a new Nike “Just Do It” campaign along with other high profile athletes like Serena Williams and Odell Beckham Jr.

While the NFL issued a gentle statement, some league office staffers have expressed annoyance that a corporate partner would throw the national anthem controversy back into the news cycle only four days before the season’s start.

Nike and the NFL have a deal in place that runs through 2028, with the company supplying game-day uniforms and sideline apparel to all 32 franchises. Indeed, Nike’s iconic swoosh logo is a prominent part of all NFL events.