Former OPC Leader Says False Allegations Undermine #MeToo Movement

Patrick Brown Says it is "Time To Win Again"

By News

Former Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown has spoken out on social media for the first time since stepping down. the Simcoe-North MPP expressed on Twitter this afternoon gratitude to his supporters and said the Me Too movement is a powerful tool and that false accusations undermine that effort. A second tweet shortly after claims he will work hard for change within his party and in the province, adding it is time to win again.

