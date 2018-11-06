‘Fortnite’ And NFL Have Team Up Starting Friday

Its bad enough that kids would rather play Fortnite than football, or any other sport for that matter- now the people who introduced this highly addictive game to your kids, are adding football gear i.e. skins in Battle Royale…

Once a player gets a uniform for any one NFL team, they can customize it with a jersey number each time they use it – and swap it out for a different team’s helmet, jersey pants and cleats.

We are gearing up for something big. #FortniteNFL 🏈🎮 🏈🎮 NFL-themed @FortniteGame outfits available in-game November 9 7pm ET pic.twitter.com/2emN0qneA7 — NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2018

NFL team outfits can be purchased like other skins from the Battle Royale Item Shop using in-game currency called V-Bucks, which can be earned in the game or purchased with real-world cash. Skins typically cost 1,200-1,500 V-Bucks, or $12 to $15.