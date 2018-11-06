‘Fortnite’ And NFL Have Team Up Starting Friday
You'll never see your kids again!
Its bad enough that kids would rather play Fortnite than football, or any other sport for that matter- now the people who introduced this highly addictive game to your kids, are adding football gear i.e. skins in Battle Royale…
Once a player gets a uniform for any one NFL team, they can customize it with a jersey number each time they use it – and swap it out for a different team’s helmet, jersey pants and cleats.
We are gearing up for something big. #FortniteNFL 🏈🎮 🏈🎮
NFL-themed @FortniteGame outfits available in-game November 9 7pm ET pic.twitter.com/2emN0qneA7
— NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2018
NFL team outfits can be purchased like other skins from the Battle Royale Item Shop using in-game currency called V-Bucks, which can be earned in the game or purchased with real-world cash. Skins typically cost 1,200-1,500 V-Bucks, or $12 to $15.