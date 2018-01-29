Four New Schools To Be Built In Simcoe

Four new schools are coming to the region thanks to funding from the Ministry of Education. The $25 million in provincial funds will construct public schools in Bradford, Oro Medonte, and Wasaga Beach, with a Catholic school slated for Alliston. The funds will also go towards the renovation and expansion of Notre Dame Catholic school in Orillia, with portables being purchased in what’s being called by the Catholic School Board a temporary solution to enrollment growth. All told, the province wants 79 schools built or renovated with the $784 million it has set aside for such.