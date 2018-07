Four people face drug charges

Following a search warrant Tuesday at a residence on Sanford Street in Barrie, four people were slapped with drug trafficking related charges. A quantity of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl were seizes as well as a substantial amount of cash.

A 33-year-old Barrie male has been charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

A 32-year-old Barrie male has been charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

A 34-year-old Barrie female has been charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

A 17-year-old Barrie female has been charged with: