Four People Found Dead North Of Huntsville

Triple homicide and suicide say police

OPP believe the deaths of four people north of Huntsville was a triple homicide and suicide. Officers were called Friday evening to a home on Starrat Road in Ryerson Township where they found the bodies of two male and two females. All showed obvious signs of trauma; cause of death yet to be confirmed. The three homicide victims – two females and one male – were members of the same family and lived in the house. The fourth person was an adult male not related to the others. Names and ages have not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, their nearest police authority or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

