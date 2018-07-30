Four Semi Trucks Damaged By Fire In Innisfil
No injuries
A plume of black smoke rose last night over Thomas Street in Innisfil.
Innisfil firefighters found four semi-trucks fully engulfed by fire. They managed to keep the flames from spreading to six other vehicles on site.
No one was hurt.
Cause yet to be determined.
Large plume of smoke from active fire off Innisfil Beach Rd Hwy 400. @KoolFMBarrie @KOOLFMNEWS @Barrie_Fire @BarriePolice @Barrie411 @CTVBarrieNews pic.twitter.com/TTIETDbzgF
— Jonathan Hesler (@JonathanHesler) July 30, 2018