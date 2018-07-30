Listen Live

Four Semi Trucks Damaged By Fire In Innisfil

No injuries

By News

A plume of black smoke rose last night over Thomas Street in Innisfil.

Innisfil firefighters found four semi-trucks fully engulfed by fire. They managed to keep the flames from spreading to six other vehicles on site.

No one was hurt.

Cause yet to be determined.

