Four Tonnes of Ferrero Rocher worth about $160,000 stolen from a truck!

Thieves pulled off a delicious heist in Sweden by stealing a whopping four tonnes of Ferrero Rocher chocolate.

They broke into a truck overnight while the driver slept in the cabin, smuggling the chocolate out of the back of the vehicle.

When the driver woke up at about 8am in Astorp, southern Sweden, he realized his haul was gone.

Strangely, this isn’t the first time there has been a serious confectionary crime on the continent.

Last week, 20 tonnes of chocolate including Nutella and Kinder eggs was stolen from a lorry in Neustadt, Germany.

The incident prompted police to warn anyone offered large quantities of chocolate to report it to authorities.

