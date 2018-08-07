Four Vehicles Involved in Serious Crash Near Newmarket

Witnesses are needed after a four vehicle crash near Newmarket.

York Regional Police say it happened on Highway 9 near Keele St around 7:00 Saturday morning when a Volvo collided with a Taurus, leading to another crash between a Cobalt and Civic.

The 32-year-old man behind the wheel of the civic suffered the worst injuries, life threatening, while his passenger and three children were also taken to hospital. Minor injuries scattered among the rest of those involved.

Contact York Regional Police if you can shed light on how the crash happened. Contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS