Fox legacy lives on for 38th year

It’s been 38 years since Terry Fox began his Marathon of Hope. His goal was to inform Canadians of the importance of finding a cure of cancer. Over $750 million has been raised worldwide for cancer research since 1980. Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman has challenged the City of St Catharines and the City of Guelph for who can raise the most money this year.

Barrie’s run will take place on Sunday September 16th at Centennial Park with registration beginning at 8:00am.