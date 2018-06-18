Freckling Is The New Summer Dating Trend!

No, it doesn’t mean dating people with freckles…

Freckling means casually getting involved with someone over the long, lazy days and light, balmy evenings of the summer months, only to drop them come autumn, when the coats come back out and the freckles disappear again.

It’s essentially the opposite of cuffing season: many people feel the urge to couple-up over the colder months, only for spring and summer to roll around and they suddenly want to be free, single and up for fun.

Full story