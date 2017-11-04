November is CPR Month; do you know what to do?

Rotary Club of Barrie and St. John Ambulance are offering a free CPR Workshop on November 4th, 2017. This is the 10th Anniversary of the Free CPR and AED workshop and we have trained over 2,000 participants in choking, CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED)!

When: Saturday November 4th – morning session 9:30 -11:30am, afternoon session 1 – 3pm

Where: 59 Lampman Lane @ Lampman Lane Community Centre

For more information and to pre-register contact St. John Ambulance at (705) 726-0991 or email BarrieSimcoeMuskoka@on.sja.ca. The clinic is proudly supported by Rotary Club of Barrie, www.barrierotary.com.

Administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to someone within the first moments of cardiac arrest will greatly increase the likelihood of survival. CPR combined with Automated External Defibrillation (AED) is proven more effective to increasing the chances of survival. Would you know what to do if someone needed your help?

“This program benefits our community and is an opportunity for us to give back and make an important difference in someone’s life” says John Laking, Rotary Club of Barrie Organizer. Home may be where the heart is, but it’s also the place where most cardiac arrests occur. About 80% of cardiac arrests – when the heart stops beating and the person shows no sign of life – happen in the home. Learning CPR is easy and with training, you will be able to provide life-saving CPR until medical help arrives.

For more information contact:

Cathy Banting – Branch Manager

St. John Ambulance Barrie Simcoe Muskoka

(705) 726-0991 ext. 223

Cathy.Banting@on.sja.ca