149 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON L4M 3B3

June 10th 2017

8am-3pm

Smiles on us ! is a free dental care day. We offer patients one free dental service either extractions, filling or cleaning whatever the most urgent need is. we provide service on a first come first serve basis. We do not book beforehand it is truly for patients in need of oral heath treatment. we want to help!