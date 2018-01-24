Free Help For Kids Who Want To Quit Smoking

Some timely news coming from the Province today, as it announces changes with OHIP+ mean free counselling and medication to help kids quit smoking. Anyone 24 and under can get the free services, with counselling by a pharmacist, and free smoking cessation medicine too. Today is Weedless Wednesday by the way, the mid-point of National Non-Smoking Week. It’s a Canadian creation, been going since 1988 in an effort to educate about the dangers of smoking and to get folks to quit.