Free Skating & Info Session with the South Simcoe Rebel Rollers

Come to a free skating and info session with the South Simcoe Rebel Rollers to get more information about our upcoming Fall Freshmeat Bootcamp!

No experience is necessary. We’ll teach you how to skate and to play the sport of roller derby.

2017 Meet & Greet Event

Wednesday August 23, 2017

6:30PM – 8:30 PM

at the Roller Skating Place, ODAS Park, Orillia.

***********************************************************************

2017 Fall Freshmeat Bootcamp:

15 weeks – Starts Sunday September 24th from 5pm -7pm held at the Roller Skating Place, ODAS Park, Orillia. (no bootcamp Thanksgiving weekend)

Cost is $150 for bootcamp, and $50 for CRDI insurance, which is paid directly to CRDI.