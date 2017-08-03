Free Sunscreen available in some Toronto parks

Dispensers have been installed at six locations in five parks along the waterfront.

It’s part of a pilot project paid for by the Douglas Wright Foundation and the David Cornfield Melanoma Fund, with the city only providing the space in the parks. The two charities will be in charge of the dispensers, the filling of the sunscreen and the administrative costs.

Danielle Paterson, the executive director of the David Cornfield Melanoma Fund says the project will provide two services.

“Our goal is to help prevent skin cancer, and we’re doing that in two ways: by offering sunscreen and raising awareness about the importance of sun protection.”

There have been similar projects launched in cities in the US, including Miami and Boston.