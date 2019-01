The City of Orillia is offering Drop-In Wheelchair Basketball on Friday nights from now until June 7th, 2019 at 7pm – 8pm. For youth between the ages of 10yrs – 17yrs can come and give it a try! It’s a lot of fun and anyone can play (able-bodied and differently-bodied) with no experience required.

For more information please contact Chris Gammon at cgammon@orillia.ca