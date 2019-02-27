French Connection

Peu importe votre niveau, venez partager et pratiquer la langue française. Dirigé par une animatrice francophone. Inscription non requise.

Meet with others to discuss French literature and culture, improving your spoken French in a casual setting. Whatever your level, share and practice the French language. Led by a French facilitator. Drop-in.

Ce programme est offert en partenariat avec le Collège Boréal. This program is offered in partnership with Collège Boreal.

Wednesdays, January 9th- February 27th

