FRENCH CONNEXION

Rencontre d’échanges littéraires et culturels. Améliorez votre français parlé et rencontrez des gens dans une ambiance décontractée et conviviale. Peu importe votre niveau, venez partager et pratiquer la langue française. Dirigé par une animatrice francophone. Inscription non requise.

Meet with others to discuss French literature and culture, improving your spoken French in a casual setting. Whatever your level, share and practice the French language. Led by a French facilitator. Drop-in.

Ce programme est offert en partenariat avec le Collège Boréal. This program is offered in partnership with Collège Boreal.

Wednesdays until November 28, 2018