Friday Flix

Join us for popular and entertaining movies perfect for the whole family. Admission is free and you can bring your own nut-free snacks and refreshments.

Please note: Additional 2:30pm showings will play on Friday PA Days and school holidays (Christmas and March Break).

Dec. 21 – Arthur Christmas (Rated G, 97 mins)

Dec. 28 – Frozen (Rated G, 102 mins) – shows at 2:30 and 6:30!

Jan. 4 – Black Panther (Rated PG-13, 134 mins) – shows at 2:30 and 6:30!

Jan. 11 – Sing (Rated PG, 108 mins)

Jan. 18 – Hotel Transylvania 3 (Rated PG, 97 mins)

Jan. 25 – The Incredibles 2 (Rated PG, 118 mins) – shows at 2:30 and 6:30!

Feb. 1 – The House with a Clock in its Walls (Rated PG, 104 mins) – shows at 2:30 and 6:30!

Feb. 8 – Mulan (Rated G, 88 mins) Lunar New Year – Feb 5

Feb. 15 – Lilo & Stitch (Rated PG, 85 mins) Family Day

Feb. 22 – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Rated PG-13, 129 mins)

