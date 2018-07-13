Friday the 13th is Why Mr. Rogers Created This Character

Fred Rogers, better known to the world as Mr. Rogers was truly one of a kind.

He always thought of kids first and even though Mr. Rogers passed away in 2003, the impression he left on my generation and before will be felt forever.

Today’s date, Friday the 13th is actually the reason behind the name of an important character Mr. Rogers created…

King Friday and the characters from Mr. Rogers currently live on in the children’s show, Daniel Tiger’s Neigborhood.