Friday’s Weather

|Today
|Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Clearing early this evening. Low 6.
|Sat
|Sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 16.
|Night
|Clear. Low plus 3.
|Sun
|Sunny. High 19.
|Night
|Clear. Low plus 4.
|Mon
|Sunny. High 22.
|Night
|Increasing cloudiness. Low 7.
|Tue
|A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
|Night
|Cloudy periods. Low 10.
|Wed
|A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
|Night
|Cloudy periods. Low 9.
|Thu
|A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.